One dead, two seriously injured in fatal crash

Michael Doyle
by
1st Sep 2019 3:20 PM
ONE woman has died and two men have been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a fatal crash in the state's north this morning. 

Emergency services were called to Mullumbimby Rd, two kilometres north of Mullumbimby just before midday. 

Police have been told that a vehicle travelling west collided with a vehicle travelling east in the east-bound lanes.

An elderly woman involved in the crash died at the scene, despite efforts to try and revive her. 

An elderly man from the same vehicle, and a man in the west-bound travelling vehicle have been flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in serious conditions.

Mullumbimby Road - between Gulgan and The Saddle Roads - is closed in both directions. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and check Live Traffic NSW for updates.

editors picks fatal crash mullumbimby
Tweed Daily News

