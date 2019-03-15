Singer ‘devastated’ by second tragedy

ONE Direction star Louis Tomlinson's sister Félicité has been found dead at home from a suspected heart attack at just 18.

It comes after his mum Johannah died from leukaemia in 2016.

Louis has been left "devastated and ­distraught" by the death of Félicité, who was last night praised as "loveable, caring, bright and beautiful" by sources close to the One Direction singer, The Sun reports.

She collapsed after a suspected heart attack at her fourth-floor studio apartment in Earls Court, West London, on Wednesday lunchtime.

A person who was with the aspiring fashion designer and social media influencer called for an ambulance.

Two ambulance crews dashed to the address, along with an experienced paramedic and a single responder medic in a car.

Louis Tomlinson's sister Félicité has died, age 18. Picture: Instagram

Despite extensive efforts to resuscitate Félicité she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were immediately alerted and attended the address as a precaution to establish whether there were any suspicious circumstances.

The death of Félicité - known as Fizzy - is being treated as "unexplained" at this stage.

A full post-mortem examination will take place and toxicology tests will be carried out.

It is understood police found no signs of drugs at the address.

The person who called the ambulance, who has not been identified, was spoken to by officers.

A Met Police spokesman said: "Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 12.52pm to a residential address in SW5."

Louis Tomlinson mourned the loss of his mum in 2016. Picture: by Bryan Steffy/Getty

The London Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 12.51pm. We sent two ambulance crews, a single responder in a car and an advanced paramedic to the scene. Sadly, despite efforts of our medics, a person died."

Louis, 27, who was working in London, was informed of the death on Wednesday night. Police yesterday notified members of the family from Doncaster, South Yorks.

The UK X Factor judge was extremely close to his sister. They regularly saw each other in London.

Last night a family source said: "Félicité was an absolutely adored young woman who was loved by Louis and her whole family.

"They are all totally devastated, as you can imagine.

"She had so many friends and was such a positive happy person. It's a massive loss to the world.

"She was a loveable, caring, bright, passionate, popular and beautiful young lady."

Tomlinson and his late mother, Johannah Poulston, in 2015. Picture: Getty

Devastated Louis had been due to perform his new single live as one of the headline performers on a BBC1 charity show today.

In a sad twist that song, called Two Of Us, is a tribute to his mum Johannah Deakin. who died aged 43.

It includes the lyrics: "You'll never know how much I miss you. The day that they took you, I wish it was me instead."

The source said: "Louis is obviously distraught at the loss of his sister.

"He has cancelled all promo, which includes his performance on Comic Relief.

"It's just the biggest tragedy and everyone wants to be there for Louis, who is the leader of his family since the loss of his mother and always there for all his siblings."

Félicité, who had 404,000 Twitter followers, moved to the capital to develop her career in fashion and social media projects. She was also planning to write a book.

In October she revealed she had been suffering from sciatica, which is extreme back pain caused by the irritation of a nerve. Félicité regularly shared details of her life to her 1.3 million devoted Instagram followers.

Asked by fans on Sunday if she would be different if her mum had not died, she replied: "Very different, in both good and bad ways, there is collateralised beauty in everything."

Asked about brother Louis' new song Two of Us, an emotional tribute to their late mum, Félicité said: "I cried my eyes out in the back of my Uber, but I loved the song filled me with hope."

She recently got all her siblings' initials tattooed in Old English letters, which added to an inking of a red snake on her left middle finger.

Louis Tomlinson's sister Félicité at left, and mother at right. Picture: Instagram

She posted her first tattoo last year in tribute to her mum. It was a motif of the year she was born, 1973.

The teen was outspoken about mental illness, previously writing on January 12: "I think there is a lot of stigma around addiction and the disease of addiction is misunderstood."

She added: "Depression and anxiety is less stigmatised but there is still a lot of stigma around other mental illnesses."

But asked about rumours she had been battling depression, Félicité wrote: "Everyone struggles with things in life especially if they suffer a huge loss or life changing event but I don't think that's something rumours she be spread about.

"It should be up to the person to talk about it when and if they're ready to."

Last month she posted a grab of Christina Aguilera's song Hurt which is about the loss of a parent.

She also retweeted a picture showing how much she looked like her late mum.

Social media shows she had planned to be in Bali where older sister Lottie has been staying but she had to scrap the trip.

Tomlinson has been hit by a second family tragedy in as many years. Picture: John Phillips/Getty

The same month she wrote: "Alone again. Love too often leads to disappointment, it's cool though I got myself."

Poignantly, Félicité also recently told of her favourite memories of her famous older brother Louis, writing: "Car rides home from X Factor auditions, all giving opinions and being so excited and seeing him so excited."

Asked if she was proud of her siblings, she added: "More than I can express - including the little ones."

HIT HARD BY MUM'S DEATH

Louis Tomlinson became head of his family following the death of his beloved mother Johannah Deakin in December 2016 from leukaemia.

The One Direction superstar, who is 27, was the eldest of midwife Johannah's seven children.

She split from Louis' father Troy Austin when the pop star was a toddler. Louis, who is estranged from his dad, took the name of his mum's second husband Mark Tomlinson.

The couple had four children - make-up artist and style queen Lottie, 20, Felcitie, who was 18 when she died on Wednesday, and identical twins Daisy and Phoebe, 15.

After Mark and Johannah split in 2010, she went on to have twins Ernest and Doris in February 2014 with Daniel Deakin, who she married in July that year.

Just last week Louis told The Sun's podcast The Dan Wootton Interview how he had taken responsibility for his family since the death of his beloved mum.

Speaking of how he coped, he said: "I am getting a little bit more used to it because I have to.

"I'm lucky in a way that, because I'm the oldest, there's a lot of responsibility that falls on my head." And that's kept me driven, that's kept me determined and that's helped with going through all that stuff I think is being there for my family."

It definitely was difficult at first, but like I say, I think the responsibility, actually, that I have for other people helps me."

He added: "I'm lucky to have really, really good people around me. My family are amazing, I've got great friends, my girlfriend's amazing, my boy's amazing."

So I've got so many people around me to make me constantly feel good and responsible that that keeps me going, definitely."

Johannah battled aggressive leukaemia since the beginning of 2016 and she passed away at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital in Sheffield. Louis dedicated a performance on The X Factor final to her less than a week later, saying his track Just Hold On was written about her. It was her final wish that Louis go ahead with the TV gig despite her imminent death.

This story originally appeared on The Sun.