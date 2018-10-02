One for the road as Chillingham Voices prepare to go on tour

THE Chillingham Voices Community Choir will present a concert at Pottsville Community Hall next week, using the program they will take to South Australia at the end of the month.

Earlier in 2018, this local choir drew a full house at Pottsville, combining with the Brisbane-based choir, Momentum.

On October 7, they will present a varied program including the classical Lacrymosa, the haunting Amarilli, the jazzy Mack the Knife, the popular Moondance and the lively musical version of Jabberwocky. As well as the full choir items there will be performances by the Hot Chilli Chicks and Cool Chill Dudes ensembles.

"We have enjoyed a busy year, gaining positive reports from our Pottsville concert in March, our All Saints Concert in June and our Chillingham Concert in the Park in early September," said conductor Harlie Axford.

"One new item in the repertoire to look out for is O Fortuna from Carl Orff's Carmina Burana."

FAST FACTS:

What: Chillingham Voices performance

When: Sunday, October 7, 2pm

Where: Pottsville Community Hall

Tickets: On the door, $10, $8 concession (incl sherry and cake).