Menu
Login
TRAFFIC BUILD-UP: Vehicles are being directed away from the scene of the accident while emergency services work to free the woman.
TRAFFIC BUILD-UP: Vehicles are being directed away from the scene of the accident while emergency services work to free the woman. Meg Gannon
Breaking

One person trapped after car collides with tree

Meg Gannon
by
26th Mar 2019 6:42 PM

A CRASH near Kaimkillenbun has seen a woman trapped in her car after it collided with a tree.

Emergency services responded to a call between 4.30pm and 4.45pm after the car hit the tree on Dalby Cooyar Rd.

A team of people were seen cutting trees off of the car to try and free the driver.

The driver was allegedly heading out of Kaimkillenbun into Dalby.

A rescue helicopter has been sent to the site.

Traffic is being diverted away from the scene of the accident.

accident editors picks qas qfes qps

Top Stories

    Cars stolen, homes broken into during Kingscliff crime spree

    Cars stolen, homes broken into during Kingscliff crime spree

    Crime Two Audi sedans remain missing as police ask for assistance.

    • 26th Mar 2019 6:42 PM
    Hospital must be built by 2022, says Labor MP

    Hospital must be built by 2022, says Labor MP

    Health Promise for free parking and retaining the old hospital must be kept

    ADF to recruit in the Tweed

    ADF to recruit in the Tweed

    News Recruiters will visit the region this Friday.

    'Proud and thankful': Nationals concede Lismore

    'Proud and thankful': Nationals concede Lismore

    Politics Nationals candidate Austin Curtin congratulates Janelle Saffin