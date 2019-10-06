One trapped, multiple injured in Harwood pile-up

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter is currently landed on scene of a serious motor vehicle accident.

ONE person is trapped and other seriously injured in a four-vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway north of Harwood this afternoon.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter has landed and is currently on the scene of the serious motor vehicle accident, which is around 2km north of the Harwood bridge on the Pacific Highway and reportedly involves three cars and a caravan.

Accident is reported to involve multiple vehicles with occupants of vehicles trapped and seriously injured.

A second Westpac Rescue Helicopter has now landed on scene. Multiple patients are being treated by local NSW Ambulance paramedics and both the helicopters Critical Care Medical Team.

The Pacific Highway is closed in both directions following the crash, and traffic is heavy in both directions.

Motorists should divert via Summerland Way and Bruxner Highway in both directions.