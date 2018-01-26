Oney is on for Burleigh Pro this week

Kobie Enright progresses through round three at the 2018 Carve Pro.

Kobie Enright progresses through round three at the 2018 Carve Pro. Tom Bennett

KOBIE Enright, 19, of the Snapper Surfriders Club, has taken out the first Australian World Qualifying Series of 2018 at Maroubra Beach, Sydney and claimed her maiden World Qualifying Series win.

Last year, the former Australian Junior Champion from Tweed Heads was runner-up in the same event to World Junior Champion Macy Callaghan. This year she nailed the title convincingly, with a 7.50 and 8.00 out of 10 her two best rides in the final, from NSW teenager Molly Picklum.

"Coming second is really tough and I definitely didn't want it to happen again,” Enright said. "I'd rather get fifth or first but not second again. The ultimate goal at every event is to win, but this one is sweeter than most.”

Enright took down fellow Snapper Rocks Surfrider member Pacha Luque-Light in a tight quarter-final exchange.

Rated 22 from last year's WQS rankings, Enright is now the confirmed number one seed for the Flight Centre Burleigh Pro women's at Burleigh Point, starting Thursday and running over the Australia Day weekend.

In the men's competition, Snappers Rocks Sheldon Simkus reached the semi-finals to be eliminated in third position by eventual winner Shane Campbell of Cronulla.

Both are confirmed for this week's Burleigh Pro on January 25-28.

Defending Burleigh Pro champion Oney Anwar is back again to defend his title this week over the Australia Day weekend.

The Indonesian surfing professional from Lakey Peak, Sumbawa, is no stranger to the Gold Coast.

The former Palm Beach Currumbin High School student was sponsored by the Palm Beach McDougal Family and spent his formative teen years on the Gold Coast.

Rated 80th in last year's World Qualifying Series, Oney is keen to get off to a good start in 2018 at Burleigh Point as Queensland's first World Qualifying event of the year kicks off tomorrow, with finals of both men's and women's on Sunday.

"Gold Coast is like my second home. I always feel very welcome and supported here. It's the place where I basically grew up half of my life. I went to school here and got plenty of good advices from surf legends.”

Like every other youngster competing on the World Qualifying Series, Oney's dream is to make the world tour, and be the first Indonesian to do so.

The Flight Centre Burleigh Pro will showcase the latest new young generation of promising professional surfers from the Gold and Tweed coasts.

In the men's, watch out for Snapper's Mitch Parkinson, Sheldon Simkus, Dextar Muskens, Jaggar Bartholomew, Quinn Bruce, Kai Tandler, Duranbah'sNic Vasicek, Burleigh's Luke Hynd and Burleigh wild card Maddy Job.

In the women's comp, there's a huge list of super talented local girls including Kobie Enright, Alyssa Lock, Ellie Brooks, Lucy Callister, Codie Klein, Piper Harrison, Pacha Luque-Light, Brittani Nichol, Eden Putland, Kiani Dobbyn, and Raya Campbell.

Following the Burleigh Pro, the World Qualifying Series heads for the Mothernest Tweed Coast Pro from January 31-February 4.