Online NAPLAN testing set to be introduced

SCHOOL students will soon be able to complete their annual NAPLAN tests online.

Education ministers have agreed the annual NAPLAN tests will move to online testing from 2017, with full participation by all Australian schools by 2019.

The school sectors sent a letter to the schools providing further details of the NSW transition timetable.

"Moving NAPLAN online will have a wide range of benefits for our students and teachers, including reduced time between testing and reporting and a tailored test design that targets questions to student ability and improves the precision of the assessment," the statement said.

NSW schools will start their transition to NAPLAN online later this year, by participating in an online practice, known as readiness tests, in August and September.

A final decision about when to transition to NAPLAN online for NSW will be made following the trial period.

NSW may also review its transition timetable based on the experiences of the other states and territories, some of which are trialling the plan this year.