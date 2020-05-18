Online surfing win 'feeds the froth' for Lennox youth

WAVE WINNER: Lennox Head surfer Rino Lindsay, 16, won the U18 boys’ crown in the Ocean and Earth NSW Junior Web Surfing Titles, after he sent in short clip showing him surfing his home break.

THERE must be something in the water at Lennox Head after three of the town's surfers were among four of the region's division winners of an online surfing event.

On Monday, Surfing NSW announced the champions of the Ocean and Earth NSW Junior Web Surfing Titles, with eight winners crowned across four different age divisions.

For Rino Lindsay, 16, taking out the U18 boys' title via a short video clip showing him surfing his home break was nearly as exciting as winning a pre-lockdown event.

Rino was one of 150 young surfers who entered by uploading one clip of their best wave surfed in NSW in 2020 within the competition period, May 4-10.

"My coach James Wood and I are always working on getting the best score in a heat and this clip showed me at Lennox Point surfing offshore, pretty clean 3-4 foot long waves," he said.

"It showed me doing snaps, digging in the rails, doing carves, curves, lift-ups and laybacks."

Rino said his dad recorded the clip.

"This is my best results since I got seventh (place) in the U16 boys at the Aussies last year," he said.

"Now I'm looking forward to the state titles in Coffs Harbour in three months."

The other winners from Lennox Head were Nyxie Ryan (U18 girls) and Harry O'Brien (U16 boys), while Byron Bay's Leihani Zoric won the U12 girls.

Other local surfers who placed in the titles included Lachlan Arghyros (Kingscliff) and Harry Thompson Mills (East Ballina) in the U12 boys, Ocea Curtis (Lennox Head) in U14 girls, and Eden Hasson (Boat Harbour) in U16 boys.

Surfing NSW event manager Ethan Smith said Rino's win was well deserved.

"We had around 150 entries," he said.

"Everyone is hankering for competitions, so when we can't hold one on the beach, this feeds the froth for a lot of the kids out there."

Results

12 Girls

1. Leihani Zoric (Byron Bay)

2. Lucy Darragh (Gerringong)

3. Evie Fisher (Gymea Bay)

4. Mia MacMahon (Norah Head)

Beach Burrito Hot and Spicy Turn of the Event: Leihani Zoric (Gerringong)

12 Boys

1. Ocean Lancaster (Merewether)

2. Rene Galloway (Newport)

3. Lachlan Arghyros (Kingscliff)

4. Harry Thompson Mills (East Ballina)

Beach Burrito Hot and Spicy Turn of the Event: Ocean Lancaster (Merewether)

14 Girls

1. Shyla Short (Austinmer)

2. Ocea Curtis (Lennox Head)

3. Ruby Trew (Manly)

4. Tiana Darragh (Gerringong)

Beach Burrito Hot and Spicy Turn of the Event: Shyla Short (Austinmer)

u14 Boys

1. Fletcher Kelleher (Manly)

2. Kash Brown (Cronulla)

3. Joshua Marsh (Barrack Point)

4. Will Martin (Coffs Harbour)

Beach Burrito Hot and Spicy Turn of the Event: Jimmi Hill (Port Stephens)

16 Girls

1. Keira Buckpitt (Culburra)

2. Bonnie Hills (Mullaway)

3. Holly Wishart (Gerringong)

4. Zahlia Short (Austinmer)

Beach Burrito Hot and Spicy Turn of the Event: Zahlia Short (Austinmer)

16 Boys

1. Harry O'Brien (Lennox Head)

2. Eden Hasson (Boat Harbour)

3. Kyan Falvey (Cabarita)

4. Zac Tinson (Merewether)

Beach Burrito Hot and Spicy Turn of the Event: Dane Henry (Kingscliff)

18 Girls

1. Nyxie Ryan (Lennox Head)

2. Carly Shanahan (Wooli)

3. Gabi Spake (Collaroy)

4. Charli Hurst (Port Kembla)

Beach Burrito Hot and Spicy Turn of the Event: Nyxie Ryan (Lennox Head)

18 Boys

1. Rino Lindsay (Lennox Head)

2. Benny Wilson (Narrabeen)

3. Jordy Liackman (Caves Beach)

4. Gus Nicholson (Merewether)

Beach Burrito Hot and Spicy Turn of the Event: Joel Barry (Shelly Beach)