Only female athlete captains her side at state titles

SUPER EFFORT: Tweed star Alannah Welsh was the only girl to play in the NSW Primary School state titles for Aussie Rules. She captained North Coast and won the Coach's Award.

AUSSIE RULES: Tweed junior star Alannah Welsh showed off her skills at the primary school state titles last week.

Alannah, the only female to play in the all boys competition, was electric on the field across the three days for competition for the North Coast representative side.

The Tweed player said she learnt a lot from her experience playing against some of the best juniors in NSW, and she will take plenty of confidence away from the experience.

"Playing in the state titles was an amazing experience that I was so very happy to be part of,” Alannah said.

"It's not an experience that you get to have every day and being a girl playing among 286 top boys in the championship made it even more of a special experience.

"My favourite moment of the week was when I got to captain our team against the Sydney South West team.

"I knew it was an important game to win so I really lifted my game even more for the team.

"We won the game and I was proud to captain the team.”

The competition was played in Cronulla, with Alannah heading down with the honour of being the first female to ever be selected for North Coast.

This achievement was certainly not enough for the Banora Point State School prodigy, who received high praise from the coaching staff at the end of the championship.

"Another favourite moment from the week was when I was awarded the Coaches Award for the North Coast team,” she said.

"The coach said I played any position asked of me without hesitation, played hard and fair every match.

"I really enjoyed playing the top junior boys in the state as I could really play hard using my skills of tackling, hitting targets when I kicked and marking the ball when it's in a contest.

"I felt my skills were just as good as the other boys there - the other boys on my team and other teams didn't treat me any different which was good.”

With the state titles now completed, Alannah said she was excited to bring her knowledge and confidence back to her club teams at the Coolangatta Football Club.

She said she now has no doubt that not only can she match it with the boys her age, but so can other girls who want to give the sport a try.

"The biggest thing I learnt during the week was that as a girl playing in a boys team and championship that I am no different and just as good as everyone else there - girls can play Aussie Rules too,” she said.

"I also felt a lot of positivity from my team and everyone else there. Everyone was supportive, encouraging and wanted me to play my game.”