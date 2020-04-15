One new virus case in Tweed's health district since weekend

CORONAVIRUS cases in the Tweed's Local Health District have risen to 54 with one new patient confirmed since Saturday.

The Northern NSW LHD, encompassing the area from Tweed Heads to Grafton, reported the new total number as of 8pm Tuesday.

NNSWLHD chief executive Wayne Jones said 51 of the region's cases were acquired overseas, two from contact with a confirmed case or 'known cluster' and one is under investigation.

Statistics on the NSW Health website reveal about 3,392 tests have been administered in the NNSWLHD and as of Monday 8pm, 14 of the health district's cases were in the Tweed Shire.

Of the Local Health District's cases, there are currently two patients being cared for in hospital, one in the intensive care unit.

Mr Jones thanked the community for supporting public health orders restricting movement over the past few weeks.

"It's pleasing to see the numbers of new cases in our region slowing, and I want to acknowledge the efforts that have been made by our local residents in helping bring this about," he said.

"I encourage everyone to continue with handwashing and physical distancing which have been working so well to date.

"As the hospital level, we're continuing to prepare for any increase in positive cases that may occur over the coming months, and our staff are doing a great job in adapting to new directives and in some cases, new roles, as our response evolves."