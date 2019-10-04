Menu
Lion King Ooshies collectables were a massive hit for the supermarket giant.
Christmas product every Ooshie-lover will want

4th Oct 2019
They were the cute collectables we all went mad for when Woolies released a range of Lion King Ooshies earlier this year.

Customers clamoured to get their hands on the miniature Lion King characters, giving Woolworths a healthy profit boost.

Now the people at Ooshies are capitalising on the craze, offering advent calendars in Disney and DC Comics.

The Disney calendar includes 24 characters including Anna from Frozen, Mickey Mouse and Belle from Beauty and The Beast, while the DC version has Wonder Woman, Batman and The Joker.

But don't expect the calendars to come cheap. Available on Amazon, both are marked at more than $100.

