OP results 2019: First Year 12 scores revealed

A SOUTHEAST Queensland high school has recorded its best ever OP result, with over half its eligible cohort receiving an OP 1-5.

The extraordinary achievement was at St Aidan's Anglican Girls' School in Brisbane's southwest, which saw 19 per cent of students take home an OP 1.

The school has congratulated 55 per cent of students who achieved an OP 1-5.

St Luke's Anglican School in Bundaberg has also congratulated its cohort after it received its best score in the school's history - with 35.7 per cent of eligible students achieving an OP 1-5.

More than 18,000 Year 12 students from across the state woke to find their OP scores today, with many schools smashing the state's average.

Of Brisbane Girls Grammar School's eligible students, 52.36 per cent received an OP 1-5.

The state average for achieving between 1 and 5 is 23 per cent.

St Aidan's Anglican Girls' School principal Toni Riordan said the results were exceptional.

"Our consistently excellent outcomes, with an average of over 46 per cent OP 1-5 for the last five years, point to the high-quality education St Aidan's delivers," she said.

"The OP results show St Aidan's continues to be one of the top performing independent schools in Queensland."

St Aidan’s OP 1 students (from left) Jessie Luo, Katie Vidler, Stephanie Fanshawe, Rebecca Chae and Imogen Taylor. Picture: Annette Dew





Cannon Hill Anglican College also recorded an impressive score, with 47.3 per cent of students bringing home a 1-5.

Churchie Principal Alan Campbell congratulated his school which recorded its highest-ever proportion of students - 32.3 per cent - who achieved an OP 1-3.

"The school now awaits the release, in early January, of the results of Churchie's inaugural graduating cohort of International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme students," he said.

For all schools, 2019 will be the final time graduates receive an OP.

Instead, Year 12 students will now receive an Australian Tertiary Admission Rank, in the biggest shake-up to the Queensland system since the OP was introduced in 1992.

Education Minister Grace Grace said the class of 2019 certainly sent the old system out with a bang.

"This is a wonderful result and a big thanks must go to all the teachers, staff and families who supported the students," she said.

"I'd also like to congratulate the 59.6% of graduates who achieved a VET Certificate or qualification."

