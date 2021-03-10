Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
OPSHOP EXPANSION: The Lismore Salvation Army Family Store has expanded its retail space. L-R Manchester Manager Lyn Evans, Test and Tag Manager Ian Pearce, Captain Philip Sutcliffe and Store Manager Peter Parker are delighted with the updates. Photo: Alison Paterson
OPSHOP EXPANSION: The Lismore Salvation Army Family Store has expanded its retail space. L-R Manchester Manager Lyn Evans, Test and Tag Manager Ian Pearce, Captain Philip Sutcliffe and Store Manager Peter Parker are delighted with the updates. Photo: Alison Paterson
Business

Op shop expansion is a win-win for Lismore

Alison Paterson
10th Feb 2021 11:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Using money raised through its popular opportunity shop, which attracts hundreds of customers a day, allows the Salvation Army to assist people struggling to survive on the Northern Rivers.

Salvation Army Captain Philip Sutcliffe said the alterations included an increase to the footprint of their Family Store at 18 Carrington Street, Lismore.

Captain Sutcliffe said not only had the renovation expanded its retail footprint into the former Maven property, it had brought the store into line with Occupational Health and Safety standards and included an all-access ramp and more space for bric-a-brac, books and homewares.

“All the money we raise through this store goes to help people who are really struggling to get by in our community,” he said.

“We help them with food, rent and utility bills and we could not do this without our 30 fantastic volunteers.”

Captain Sutcliffe said on “an average day, we serve around 200 people with an average spend of $30”.

“Clothing is a huge seller as are bric-a-brac and homewares, all the pretty stuff around the home,” he said.

“The support from the community with their quality donations is amazing.

“We get blown away about how the community is so generous to us.”

RETAIL UPGRADE: The Lismore Salvation Army Family Store has expanded its retail space and homewares and furniture are two of their best-selling categories and Captain Philip Sutcliffe said customers have responded very favourably. Photo: Alison Paterson
RETAIL UPGRADE: The Lismore Salvation Army Family Store has expanded its retail space and homewares and furniture are two of their best-selling categories and Captain Philip Sutcliffe said customers have responded very favourably. Photo: Alison Paterson

He said they were fortunate to have available several specialists in town who advised on a the value and provenance of items donated.

“Not only do we have long-term volunteers who can recognise something special, we also are fortunate to be able to call on local collectors who can help us identify and value items,” he said.

Captain Sutcliffe said the store’s success was very much a win-win for everyone as it was affordable, helped keep items from landfill, offered people an opportunity to recycle and raised money to assist those in need.

EASE OF ACCESS: The Lismore Salvation Army Family Store 's Captain Philip Sutcliffe with the all access ramp built in the improved section homewares and manchester areas of their refreshed and expanded its retail space. Photo: Alison Paterson
EASE OF ACCESS: The Lismore Salvation Army Family Store 's Captain Philip Sutcliffe with the all access ramp built in the improved section homewares and manchester areas of their refreshed and expanded its retail space. Photo: Alison Paterson
lismore northern rivers community foundation opshop salvation army family store
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Latest business liquidations in Scenic Rim

        Premium Content Latest business liquidations in Scenic Rim

        Business Analysis of ASIC and ABN Lookup data reveals the full list of companies to close down in your area over the past year.

        Wedding venues wanted for list of best sites in Northern NSW

        Wedding venues wanted for list of best sites in Northern NSW

        News It does not matter if your venue caters for 50 or 500 people, is at the beach or in...

        The ‘brutally unfair’ hurdles facing buyers, renters

        Premium Content The ‘brutally unfair’ hurdles facing buyers, renters

        News It’s hard enough to find a home to buy or rent on the Northern Rivers, let alone...

        Latest business liquidations in Tweed

        Premium Content Latest business liquidations in Tweed

        News Analysis of data reveals the full list of companies to close down