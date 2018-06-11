Op shop volunteer tops Queen's Birthday Honour list

CONGRATULATIONS: Edna Gorton from the Tweed Palliative Support op shop is receiving an OAM for her services to the community.

CONGRATULATIONS: Edna Gorton from the Tweed Palliative Support op shop is receiving an OAM for her services to the community. Scott Powick

IT'S hard to walk past the Tweed Palliative Support op shop without seeing the smiling face of 84-year-old Edna Gorton from behind the counter.

The Murwillumbah legend has spent the last 11 years volunteering six days a week at the charity store, which raises much needed funds for Wedgetail Retreat hospice.

Edna's tireless commitment to charity and the community made her a stand-out recipient on this year's Queen's Birthday 2017 Honours List.

While Edna said she was shocked to receive an Order of Australia Medal, she was privileged to continue helping the community.

"I just like (volunteering) because I love people,” Edna said.

"I love talking to people and I've met so many lovely customers.

"I worked for 14 years at Salvos before my husband got sick. I looked after him for two years. I went to St Vinnies, I was there for two weeks and broke my leg.

"I had to wring TPS to ask for a wheelchair and they asked me to volunteer once I was better.

"All the money we make goes to our hospice. It's totally community based. We don't get anything from the government. The shop and donations are keeping the hospice going.”

Edna Gorton from the Tweed Palliative Support op shop, Queen Street, Murwillumbah is receiving the OAM for her services to the community. :- L-R Ann, Amanda, Kay, Edna, Elayne and Rhonda Scott Powick

Tweed Palliative Support President Meredith Dennis said all the volunteers and customers loved Edna's enthusiasm in the shop.

"At 84 Edna has more energy and verve than most people half her age,” Ms Dennis said.

"We are incredibly proud of Edna on receiving this well deserved recognition and award.

"Her contribution to the success of Tweed Palliative Support and Wedgetail Retreat is crucial to keeping the only NSW adults' community hospice open and operating.”

Edna has previously been awarded the Local Achievement Award, New South Wales Seniors Festival, 2017 and Volunteer of the Year, Tweed Shire Council, 2011.