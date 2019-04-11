Menu
Login
Alanna Smith, right, reacts after being selected by the Phoenix Mercury as the eighth overall pick in the the WNBA basketball draft, on Wednesday night, local time, in New York.
Alanna Smith, right, reacts after being selected by the Phoenix Mercury as the eighth overall pick in the the WNBA basketball draft, on Wednesday night, local time, in New York.
Basketball

Opals' Smith and Magbegor drafted into WNBA

11th Apr 2019 11:38 AM

AUSTRALIAN youngster Alanna Smith has been picked in the top 10 of the WNBA Draft, closely followed by an Opals teammate.

Teenage sensation Ezi Magbegor went with the final pick in the first round.

Smith, 22, was selected at No.8 by the Phoenix Mercury. There she will be coached by Opals boss Sandy Brondello.

Magbegor, 19, will play for Seattle Storm, the reigning champions, after going at No.12.

Hobart native Smith joins Lauren Jackson, Kelsey Griffin, Alison Lacey and Liz Cambage on the list of Australian women's basketballers picked inside the top 10 of the WNBA Draft.

- AAP

alanna smith alison lacey ezi magbegor kelsey griffin lauren jackson liz cambage opals phoenix mercury sandy brondello seattle storm wnba draft
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Scott Morrison calls May 18 election

    Scott Morrison calls May 18 election

    Politics Scott Morrison has confirmed the federal election will be held on May 18.

    AMBER ALERT: Missing toddler found

    AMBER ALERT: Missing toddler found

    Crime The Ambert Alert was issued by NSW Police

    What is your plan for Fingal Head?

    What is your plan for Fingal Head?

    Council News Community consultations to be held next month

    Kelly's feet are firing her across the globe

    Kelly's feet are firing her across the globe

    News Entertainer's gift has opened her eyes to the world