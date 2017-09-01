Open Day entices Baby Boomers to step in

MOVE over body builders and ninja warriors - Baby Boomers and people of all ages, shapes and sizes are taking to a Tweed gym that places a greater emphasis on fitness being fun rather than a fashion statement.

Tweed Heads exercise physiologist Jonathan Freeman is the director behind Club Active, a Tweed Heads gym aimed at those who want to get ahead of the game and take positive steps designed to keep them healthy, happy and moving as they age.

"Our focus is to let people in the age group of 50 and above know there is a place for them, a place where they can come and feel comfortable, where they know they can get expert guidance through a range of health conditions,” Mr Freeman said.

"Club Active is also for anyone who wants to change the way they age.”

Club Active members, alongside physios, dietitians and allied health industry professionals, work through supervised exercise programs tailored just for them at a venue that doubles as a one-stop state of the art gym and wellness centre.

Complimenting their individualised exercise programs, members can attend a range of Active classes including pilates, yoga, tai chi, dance and circuit designed to keep them moving; and Pulses classes specially designed to improve common conditions including heart, balance, diabetes, respiratory, back and mental health issues.

Medicare, DVA, WorkCover and private health care rebates are also available for many services offered at Club Active for eligible people.

"We want people to think of exercise as a way to change the things that happen in your body as you get older, increasing strength to combat osteoarthritis, bone mineral density for osteoporosis, improving cardio vascular health for heart conditions, improving sugar control for diabetes and improving mental health for anxiety and depression,” he said.

The oldest Club Active member is aged 97 and baby boomer husband and wife retirees and grey nomads drop in to work out alongside older gym goers, some rehabilitating post-surgery, others who have signed on ahead of a trip to hospital, hoping to improve their recovery times.

Everyone is welcome to attend the Open Day on Saturday, September 2 from 9am to 1pm at Club Active, Shops 3 and 4, Tweed Hub, 112 Minjungbal Drive, Tweed Heads South.

For more information, visit www.club-active.com.au