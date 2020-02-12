Menu
Borobi will make an appearance at the open day.
News

OPEN DAY: Head behind the scenes at Currumbin

bob anthony
12th Feb 2020 3:26 PM

FIND out what goes on behind the scenes at one of the busiest wildlife hospitals in the country when the Currumbin Wildlife Hospital holds an open day on Saturday.

Presenting Partners RACQ invites people of all ages to join in on a fun family afternoon to support a great cause with wildlife veterinary demonstrations, escorted behind the scenes at Currumbin Wildlife Hospital tours and insights into the medical care each animal receives while exploring areas which are usually not open to the public.

The staff will share their love for wildlife, inspiring you to spread awareness about the work being completed in Currumbin Wildlife Hospital.

There will be face painting, food stalls, giveaways and more, all while you explore the Sanctuary.

There will be a special appearance by Borobi, a champion for indigenous languages at 3pm where you can meet him and say Jingeri - which means hello/g'day in Yugambeh language on the Gold Coast.

The open day on Saturday will run from 1pm to 5pm and tickets $20 adults, child - $10 and children under 4 free

Entry into Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary is included in your ticket price which is valid from 1pm - 5pm.

All of the proceeds from Open Day will go to Currumbin Wildlife Hospital Foundation for their vital work of treating, rehabilitating and releasing sick, injured and orphaned native wildlife.

Buy tickets at https://currumbinsanctuary.com.au/hospital-open-day

currumbin wildlife sanctury twdcommunity twdnews
