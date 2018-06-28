Open day to show off artists among us

OPEN DAY: Showing off their wares at the Tweed Unlimited Arts annual open day this weekend are: Bill James, Jean Rowley, Coleen Lewis, Chris Kershaw, Rhonda Luland, Lousie Hilson and Frances Hungerford.

OPEN DAY: Showing off their wares at the Tweed Unlimited Arts annual open day this weekend are: Bill James, Jean Rowley, Coleen Lewis, Chris Kershaw, Rhonda Luland, Lousie Hilson and Frances Hungerford. Scott Powick

FROM weaving to pottery and everything in between, the creative works of the crew at Tweed Unlimited Arts will be on display this weekend when the organisation throws open its doors to the public.

Located inside the historic timber school building on the hill at Banora Point, the magical location certainly aids the creative juices if the excellent quality of work on display is anything to go by.

TUA member Anne Lee said the organisation, which has been operating for more than 40 years, supported a wide array of arts and crafts, including patchwork, painting, pottery, creative fibre arts, spinners and weavers, cake decorating and more.

"These open weekends have always been a great success,” Ms Lee said.

"We will have high quality and unique arts and crafts for sale, raffles, a sausage sizzle, tea, coffee and home-made cakes for you to enjoy. So come and learn and participate with clay and enjoy a great day out with family.”

Fast Facts: