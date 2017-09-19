Openair Cinemas come to Coolangatta

Jordan Schneider, Tiana Thorburn, Jazz Pohutuhutu, Quinn Faamausili, Daniel Cameron (front) and Samoyed Darcy prepare for the upcoming Openair Cinemas at Queen Elizabeth Park, Coolangatta.

Jordan Schneider, Tiana Thorburn, Jazz Pohutuhutu, Quinn Faamausili, Daniel Cameron (front) and Samoyed Darcy prepare for the upcoming Openair Cinemas at Queen Elizabeth Park, Coolangatta. Daniel McKenzie

FOOD, drink, fun and open air flicks overlooking the Coolangatta foreshore ensures the festival vibes will be in full-swing next month.

Beginning on October 19 and running through until November 19, the Openair Cinemas will screen movies nightly, offering the chance to enjoy mainstream flicks in Queen Elizabeth Park.

The outdoor entertainment experience has shifted to Coolangatta after a two-year run at Broadbeach's Kurrawa Park.

With a bar, various foods, lounges and blankets, organiser Stephen Brodie said Coolangatta would captivate as the ultimate location for sparking perfect beach vibes.

"We looked at a few places like Surfers Paradise, but it wasn't the park vibe we were looking for. So council suggested this location and it was perfect,” Brodie said.

"This is exactly the sort of site we were looking for. There's a real beachy vibe, and that's what we strive for.

"It's not too close to the sand, but close enough to see the surrounds.”

Jazz Pohutuhutu and Quinn Faamausili prepare for the Openair Cinemas at Coolangatta Daniel McKenzie

Featuring a giant inflatable screen, the openair cinema has a full-program of box office hits, new releases and cult classics which screen to around 400 people a night.

Alternative entertainment includes live music and DJ performances, hair braiding tutorials, and master classes in knitting and macrame, while movie-goers can cuddle up to a pooch with Doggy Dates, with all proceeds going to the RSPCA.

The Openair Cinemas will be the second major outdoor event in a matter of weeks for Coolangatta after performance spectacular, Griffith Opera on the Beach - Aida, transforms the foreshore into an Egyptian oasis from tomorrow.

Brodie said sharing the area with the production offered a unique chance for fans and company alike to take advantage of the perfect natural surrounds.

"It's a great opportunity for us to enter the Coolangatta area, but it's also a chance for the greater Coolangatta region to be able to experience the Opera, experience us, and experience different outdoor events in a beautiful location,” he said.

"People get to see that Coolangatta is a great place to come to enjoy outdoor activities.”

Openair Cinemas

Where: Queen Elizabeth Park, Coolangatta

When: October 19 - November 19

Tickets: Visit Openair Cinemas on line