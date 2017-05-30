Opera and long lunch to celebrate Italy

ITALIAN STYLE: Enjoy a day of fun and food at Mavis's Kitchen on Saturday, June 3.

OPERA on the lake will combine with fine dining at Mt Warning's Mavis's Kitchen on Saturday as the latest instalment in the popular restaurant's long table events.

Mavis's sales and marketing manager Kristal Smith said the theme would be Italian, to coincide with the celebration of Italy's Republic Day on June 2.

"The long tables have been really popular but this is the first time we have themed it up,” Ms Smith said.

"Our managers Luca and Giorgia Bassetto are from Italy and we came up with the concept alongside the idea that (owner) Charlie Ebell really wanted some opera here.

"We've designed five Italian courses. With these events, we always cook our meals outside on the coals so people can really experience that style of cooking on the property.”

Julia Allsop. Contributed

Entertainment will be provided by emerging opera star Julia Allsop, who will fly up from Melbourne to perform some of the most well-known operatic pieces.

"We are so lucky. Charlie got chatting to Julia while she was here having lunch with her family. She is the real deal and very excited for it,” Ms Smith said.

Mavis's Kitchen launched its long table series in February to mark its 10th year of trading.

LONG LUNCH:

WHERE: Mavis's Kitchen, Mt Warning

WHEN: Saturday, June 3 from 1pm

COST: $95pp, incl 5 courses, Italian wines and opera

BOOKINGS: Phone (02) 6679 5664