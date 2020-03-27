OPINION: ‘I have seen the worst in humanity this week’

OPINION: Tweed Daily News journalist Jodie Callcott shares her insight into reporting on the coronavirus for the past week. Picture: Supplied.

I WANT to share a bit of insight into life at the Daily.

I understand we are all feeling scared and vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic.

People have lost their livelihoods and if you haven't, you would almost certainly know someone who has.

People are stressed beyond what they think they can handle about their loved ones.

I get it. But can we please stay humble?

Because for the past week, I have seen the worst in humanity.

As journos, we're pretty used to rude remarks every other day.

We're used to the hateful comments some readers write under every Facebook post we publish and the inbox messages calling us leeches, vultures etc.

But we are human. We have our own personal battles.

We are busting our butts to bring you the latest news during this event.

The photographer, Scott Powick and I, were at the border closure at midnight and covered the event until 3am.

We do this because we are passionate about providing the Tweed community with the latest and most comprehensive news coverage.

But we are also a business. Businesses need money.

Our current subscription plan is $1 for 28 days.

I think that is a pretty fair deal. So please stop the hate. It's breaking us.

And if you see someone ripping into your local newspaper on social media, show them some support.

Stay safe everyone.