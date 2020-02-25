OPINION: No cookie cutter solution to DV crisis

Editor Bob Anthony shares his views on the domestic violence crisis.

COMMUNITY anger and frustration over the level of domestic violence is completely understandable.

Sadly, the shocking and tragic events which occurred in Brisbane this week have thrust the issue once again back into the media spotlight, and this time let's hope it will also force politicians of all parties to come together in a united front to address the problem.

Domestic violence is a national problem, not limited by state boundaries.

It is a societal problem we must all address and there are no quick fixes.

Attitudes may be changing, but slowly, and despite all the good and positive intentions by various organisations, we are still confronted by tragedies where innocent parties (namely children) are the victims of adult breakdowns.

However it is at a child level where the message that domestic violence is not OK must begin.

All too often do we see in the media the horrific results of relationship breakdowns.

There is no 'quick fix' or a cookie-cutter solution.

There may be similarities in DV cases but they remain unique to each circumstance and how they are dealt with must be handled individually.

In times of crisis, we have shown as Australians we can come together and overcome the odds.

Domestic violence is a social crisis and requires the same amount of community unity to reach outcomes that are achievable.