OPINION: The games are back under-way in politics

THE new political season in the Tweed has kicked off, after the lull following two elections.

Political fans have been waiting all off season for round one and they were treated to high political point scoring in the opening week of the three and a half year season.

Plenty of barbs were hurled at Tweed MP Geoff Provest to kick-off the new season, with the new Opposition Leader keen to get on the front foot.

Justine Elliot, who was called up from the federal squad, came off the bench and had an immediate impact starting her petition for more cops on the Tweed.

But Geoff Provest was not going to be out done in the opening round of the new season.

The take on all comers approach we saw at the end of last season was on full display as the Nationals MP came roaring home in the second half.

Through all of the mud-slinging we saw on Thursday, one comment from Labor leader Jodi McKay was undoubtably true.

If NSW Labor are to secure government in 2023, they will need to win the seat of Tweed.

We are going to witness a hard push from Labor to wrestle this seat from Provest, even harder than we saw last March.

While the last state election became almost vitriolic (not necessarily the fault of any of the candidates) the next three and a half years will be a constant spotlight on Provest and his accomplishments.

Provest will have to be on the front foot at all times, because he holds a seat Labor is desperate to take.