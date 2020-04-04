OPINION: We’re in it together message ignored in border feud

One of several Queensland Registered vehicles which had been vandalised with black spray paint at Duranbah Beach Tweed Heads close to the NSW / Queensland Border. Photo: Scott Powick

WHILE Australians are being told that "together we can come through this" coronavirus crisis, the stricter control measures on the Queensland-NSW border are causing huge divisions in the twin towns of Tweed Heads and Coolangatta.

Most people can appreciate the need to restrict those travelling unnecessarily, especially now during what would normally be holiday time, you can be forgiven for wondering why isn't NSW also imposing some restrictions as well.

There is a slowly growing measure of resentment towards the fact that Queenslanders have seemly free rein to come across the border into NSW and then return to Queensland while those south of the border are restricted.

What is extremely disturbing is the unwarranted actions of some targeting Queensland registered vehicles or vehicles which belong to Queensland businesses.

There are plenty of people living in Tweed with Queensland registered vehicles - do they get victimised too?

It should never be a case of us and them - even during State of Origin time when passions run hot - we here on the border take it all in our stride.

But to think it is becoming malicious is totally unwarranted.

Tweed locals shouldn't be taking out their frustrations on people from across the border - it isn't their fault.

The decision was made by politicians in Brisbane who are trying to do what they think is right to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Unfortunately there seems to be little co-ordination between the NSW Premier and the Queensland Premier on this issue - the result is chaos on the border.

Seriously, we can get through this together - the inconvenience is temporary - but let's not make border resentment permanent.