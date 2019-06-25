Opinion: Why council's transparency deserves our praise

THE decision by Tweed Shire Council to allow the public to view legal advice it received before lodging an Ombudsman appeal against Health Infrastructure's decision-making processes for the Tweed Valley Hospital site highlights just one of the challenges our public representatives face.

Mayor Katie Milne's desire to provide the information for the public to view is commendable, given the project caused so much division in certain areas of the shire.

The council has been questioned over the legal bills it racks up over certain issues and this is one way of presenting its case for the $34,000 council spent questioning the legality of preliminary works on the site.

The trucks roll-in for preliminary works at the Tweed Valley Hospital site at Cudgen. Scott Powick

However, council should also be measured in what it does and doesn't allow the public to view in terms of the legal advice it receives because, as raised by Cr James Owen, there could be unforeseen consequences that could be used against it.

Transparency in council, and for that matter all levels of government, should be a "given” and for the most part that is the case.

There are matters where closed-door meetings are required for both legal and commercial reasons to ensure that council isn't left in a vulnerable position.

Explaining why certain decisions are made is a part of being in public office.