2020 VISION: NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet with Tweed MP Geoff Provest.
OPINION: Why Tweed voters should expect more in 2020

Michael Doyle
by
21st Jun 2019 12:00 PM
THIS week's NSW budget had a lot of positives for the Tweed electorate.

Fresh off their majority win at the March state election, the Berejiklian government was able to do a lap of honour on Tuesday.

They again have a big surplus to work with and have an opposition in disarray after choking at the 11th hour, a la Greg Norman-style at the 1996 US Masters.

For Tweed residents, there should be a feeling of optimism.

The massive boost in school infrastructure funding, the commitment to a light-rail connecting Tweed Heads South to Coolangatta, and the vote of confidence from the business sector all point to this being a good budget for the region.

But now is not the time for the NSW Government and Geoff Provest to rest on their laurels.

Provest has the ability to lock up this seat for another term at least, if he can show he is investing heavily into the Tweed's future.

He won the last election on that basis, particularly with the Tweed Valley Hospital project front and centre.

His success was a clear rejection of the hospital site opponents and took away from the primary vote of Labor candidate Craig Elliot.

The work begins now for Provest to deliver more for the Tweed in 2020.

The Tweed Valley Hospital, light-rail planning and infrastructure and support for businesses on the border (large and small) will again be the focus, but also in the next year, the Tweed MP should look at addressing a social problem which continues to be largely pushed to the side - the issue of homelessness.

While his government has made a start, it needs to go further than the 50-unit plan for Boyd St and Provest has the opportunity of being at the forefront of the issue in the next 12 months.

The NSW Government showed on Tuesday they have the cash to put towards social issues. The Tweed would love to see a politician go above and beyond to address the plight of the homeless.

