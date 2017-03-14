28°
Opposition leader demands action on Tweed Hospital

Mitchell Crawley | 14th Mar 2017 11:45 AM
Labor leader Luke Foley slammed the NSW Government for stalling on the Tweed Hospital redevelopment after he, Shadow Health Minister Walt Secord and Richmond MP Justine Elliot met with hospital staff.
STATE Opposition leader Luke Foley has accused the NSW Government of neglecting the regions as he called for immediate action on the Tweed Hospital.

Speaking outside the hospital today after meeting concerned doctors and other medical staff, Mr Foley accused the government of being too "Sydney-centric" and neglecting the Tweed.

Mr Foley said action was needed on the stalled hospital redevelopment, which was promised $48 million two years ago but is yet to see a dollar spent on bricks and mortar.

"We're halfway through a 10-year clinical service plan and nothing's been delivered by the NSW Government," Mr Foley said.

"Why? Because they're so Sydney-centric. There's billions of dollars being squandered on blow-outs to infrastructure projects in Sydney, why hospitals like the one here at the Tweed miss out."

Mr Foley said he would now go in to bat for locals in parliament with the message "this government needs to deliver a plan immediately for the future of the Tweed Hospital".

He said the hospital crisis needed fixing and called on the government "to spell it out in detail" in the coming state Budget.

"It is unfair to force patients to go to Lismore or the Gold Coast for treatment when they live in the Tweed," Mr Foley said.

NSW Shadow Health Minister Walt Secord, also on hand to meet hospital staff, said the time for "weasel words and old tricks" had passed.

Richmond MP Justine Elliot went further, saying locals were sick of "lies and broken promises over the Tweed Hospital". She said it was time to act.

justine elliott luke foley tweed heads and coolangatta tweed hospital walt secord



