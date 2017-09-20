Order to cease all logging in Limpinwood

A group of protesters outside of Tweed Shire Council in Tweed are concerned about the impact logging in Limpinwood is having on koalas.

INVESTIGATIONS are under way into the actions of a Limpinwood logging company, following concerns raised by neighbouring residents about koalas and road safety.

Earlier this month, Tweed Shire Council wrote to the NSW State Government calling for a halt to the logging operation by Hewittville Pty Ltd because of reported impacts to koala habitat and potential cultural heritage areas.

An EPA spokesperson said three site visits had already been conducted at the site since May 2017, with a fourth site visit scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 19.

"The EPA has been monitoring the operation since it commenced, to promote compliance with the private native forestry code of practice,” the spokesperson said.

"The EPA has become aware of recent allegations about the harvesting operation, and will be conducting a joint site inspection with Tweed Shire Council. Until that time, the EPA has asked the landholder to cease logging operations on the property.”

Council's planning director Vince Connell said council staff would join the joint site inspection.

"Officers of EPA and OEH are .... seeking to conduct a more comprehensive review of the legitimacy of recent works,” he said. "A late report has been prepared for (Thursday's council) meeting.”