Organics industry discusses the future

FUTURE IN FOCUS: Right Food Group owner Anni Brownjohn, Australian Organic chairman Andrew Monk and Organic Systems and Solutions CEO Marg Will at the workshop.

THE Tweed is leading the way in the organic food business and was the meeting place for industry leaders to discuss the future of their products earlier this month.

The industry is facing a 2020 deadline when the Federal Government's National Organic Standard will cease, unless further legislative action is taken.

Almost 40 organic business owners and representatives from across the country joined the Australian Organic Industries Working Group at Twin Towns on August 2 and August 3, to start better dialogue with the government.

Murwillumbah-based Right Food Group owner Anni Brownjohn said the workshop was crucial.

"What's happening is that in 2020 the Export Control Act goes into sunset, so this is a chance for us to look at the standards and how they're housed,” she said.

"The only thing we've got in common is the standard and under that standard anything that's organic is certified under it, so that can be cows, sheep, vegetables or sauce.

"In 2020, when the sunset clause happens, we've got (to have) something else to replace it.

"It may have some changes, it may not, but we need some sort of vehicle... some sort of collaboration where we can have each of our sub-groups feed in our thoughts and we can convey it back to the government.”