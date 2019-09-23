Menu
Students marching down to Ambrose Brown Park in Pottsville at the Student Strike Against Climate Change. Picture: Supplied.
Environment

Organiser speaks out after Pottsville climate rally

Michael Doyle
23rd Sep 2019 12:13 PM
IT WAS the belief government officials were not listening to the people, was the reason behind Pottsville mother Danielle Brown instigating last week's climate rally.

Mrs Brown, with her three children, were a part of the march in Ambrose Brown Park, protesting the 'inaction' on climate change.

Spurred on by the Coalition's victory in this year's federal election, Mrs Brown told the Tweed Daily News she believed having students walk out of school was the best way to get the attention on elected officials.

"I don't think missing out on missing one day of school is an issue compared to the desperate climate situation and their future," she said.

"I feel that the government aren't listen to the people who elected them.

"We have to take desperate measures.

"I felt I needed to do something, and I need to take action."

More than 1500 people were in Ambrose Brown Park for Friday's protest, chanting and holding signs which demanded change.

When asked if she thought the protest would have been more effective if it had have been held on the weekend, Mrs Brown said their had to be disobedience.

"It was to get senior people noticing the issue," she said.

"If it were on the weekend those staff would not have to discuss it."

Tweed Daily News

