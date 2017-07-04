Origin debut sooner rather than later for Ryan James?

Ryan James could be looking at an Origin debut for the Blues sooner rather than later.

NEW South Wales coach Laurie Daley is confident Gold Coast Titans' captain Ryan James can make an Origin debut for the Blues.

Daley revealed that James, a former Bilambil Jets junior and Titans prop, was close to selection in the Blues' squad for game one before losing out to Melbourne Storm's Jordan McLean (18th man).

Also able to play in the second-row, Daley said the versatile James was firmly in the frame for future selection.

"Ryan's certainly a guy that's on the periphery,” Daley told Tweed Daily News from the Blues' game three Origin camp at Kingscliff today.

"Rhino (James) was unlucky to miss out in game one, but (he'll) get his chance if he continues to play well.”

With more than 100 NRL games under his belt, the star Titan broke a 76-year-old record of most tries scored by a front rower in a single season in 2016, and offers the Blues a strong attacking option.

However, the likes of props Aaron Woods, Andrew Fifita and David Klemmer, and second-rowers Boyd Cordner and game two man-of-the-match Josh Jackson are firmly entrenched in the Blues' 18, making it hard for James to break in.

But Daley said as a fan, he believed he had the ability to make his mark at Origin level and it was not a matter of if, but when, for James.

"I've got a huge opinion of Ryan and I'd love to see him play,” Daley said.

"He's capable of being here, it's just a case of - not being more consistent - but just being consistent and waiting for his chance.

"When his chance comes, I'm sure he'll grab it.”

The Blues have named an unchanged 17 from Origin games one and two, arriving on the Tweed today ahead of their Origin game three decider at Suncorp Stadium next Wednesday, July 12.

If the same 17 players are used by NSW on Wednesday, it will be the first time since 1996 the Blues have used the exact same side for all three games in a series.