ORIGIN: Expert panel makes their picks for Game One
GAME One of State of Origin is just a few hours away.
Will the Blues take a giant step towards winning back-to-back series, or can the Queenslanders mirror their win from Game Three last year?
Some of the most prominent sports people and voices of the Tweed have given their tips on who they think will take the opening match, and where they think their pick has an edge.
Kevin Campion - Bilambil Jets coach, former Queensland representative
Selection - QLD
Queensland by seven points, because NSW are over confident.
Kelvin Wright - Tweed Seagulls/Brisbane Broncos Women's coach
Selection - QLD
Daley Cherry-Evans, Munster and Ponga are big threats in attack.
Defensively, if Queensland limit Cook's running and Chambers contains Mitchell, I believe Queensland wins.
But who really knows? That is why Origin is so great to watch.
CJ Sims - Tweed Seagulls Women's
Selection - NSW
I think their youth in Hass, Cotric and Crichton coupled with guys like Latrell Mitchell are going to be to dominant for Queensland.
Tim Maccan - Coach of the Tweed Seagulls under-18 national champions
Selection - NSW
This is a must win for the Blues if they are to take out the series. Blues by eight points.
Bob Anthony - Editor of the Tweed Daily News
Selection - NSW
After some careful consideration, I will go for NSW by four.
I think their forward pack will simply grind down the plucky Queenslanders who need their forwards to be making metres for their backs to do any good.
Michael Doyle - Tweed Daily News sports reporter
Selection - QLD
I cannot imagine this one being decided by more than eight points. The individual battles across the park are mouth-watering for any footy fan. I give my beloved Maroons the edge for two reasons; they are at home, and James Moloney isn't playing.
Rick Koenig - Victorian
Selection - NSW
As far as I know, all the Victorian boys who dominated for the Storm and Queensland are now retired.
Justine Elliot - Federal member for Richmond
Selection - NSW
No idea of a what the score will be, but I am picking a Blues win.