ORIGIN: Expert panel makes their picks for Game One

GAME ON: Joshua Papalii of the Maroons is tackled during game three of the 2017 State Of Origin series by Boyd Cordner.

GAME ON: Joshua Papalii of the Maroons is tackled during game three of the 2017 State Of Origin series by Boyd Cordner. Cameron Spencer

GAME One of State of Origin is just a few hours away.

Will the Blues take a giant step towards winning back-to-back series, or can the Queenslanders mirror their win from Game Three last year?

Some of the most prominent sports people and voices of the Tweed have given their tips on who they think will take the opening match, and where they think their pick has an edge.

Kevin Campion - Bilambil Jets coach, former Queensland representative

Selection - QLD

Queensland by seven points, because NSW are over confident.

Kelvin Wright - Tweed Seagulls/Brisbane Broncos Women's coach

Selection - QLD

Daley Cherry-Evans, Munster and Ponga are big threats in attack.

Defensively, if Queensland limit Cook's running and Chambers contains Mitchell, I believe Queensland wins.

But who really knows? That is why Origin is so great to watch.

CJ Sims - Tweed Seagulls Women's

Selection - NSW

I think their youth in Hass, Cotric and Crichton coupled with guys like Latrell Mitchell are going to be to dominant for Queensland.

Tim Maccan - Coach of the Tweed Seagulls under-18 national champions

Selection - NSW

This is a must win for the Blues if they are to take out the series. Blues by eight points.

Bob Anthony - Editor of the Tweed Daily News

Selection - NSW

After some careful consideration, I will go for NSW by four.

I think their forward pack will simply grind down the plucky Queenslanders who need their forwards to be making metres for their backs to do any good.

Michael Doyle - Tweed Daily News sports reporter

Selection - QLD

I cannot imagine this one being decided by more than eight points. The individual battles across the park are mouth-watering for any footy fan. I give my beloved Maroons the edge for two reasons; they are at home, and James Moloney isn't playing.

Rick Koenig - Victorian

Selection - NSW

As far as I know, all the Victorian boys who dominated for the Storm and Queensland are now retired.

Justine Elliot - Federal member for Richmond

Selection - NSW

No idea of a what the score will be, but I am picking a Blues win.