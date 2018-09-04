Orphan lambs need your knitting skills to survive drought

RUGGED UP: Tweed charity You Have a Friend, is calling on locals to join in their Woolies for a Lamb campaign to help drought-affected farmers.

CALLING all knitting nannas.

Tweed identity John Lee is urging local residents to join in his newest campaign to help drought-stricken farmers in rural NSW.

Mr Lee, who founded the well-known Tweed homeless charity You Have a Friend, said he had been shocked to see the level of devastation and need in outback NSW on a visit to the area last week.

Mr Lee was on a tour of drought-ridden regions of north western NSW last week, delivering food and support to farmers in need.

"Once we got to the Inverell district, suddenly we saw what these poor farmers were facing,” Mr Lee said.

"No feed. The land so dry that if they have been able to keep their stock, the stock has eaten the last few blades of grass."

Mr Lee is now launching a new campaign, calling for keen needle workers to get busy and knit woolie jumpers for the young lambs who have been abandoned by their starving mothers.

"Farmers are trying to rescue as many baby lambs as possible and save them,” Mr Lee said.

"However, the cold is very bad - so what farmers are actually doing is knitting baby lamb jumpers for these orphaned lambs.”

Anyone able to assist is urged to contact Mr Lee at his op shop in Machinery Dve, South Tweed. A pattern for the jumpers is on his Facebook page.