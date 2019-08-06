OUCH! The moment that ended a player's finals campaign
RUGBY LEAGUE: Norths' Martin Crough has been dealt a cruel blow, suffering a season-ending injury in the last game of the regular season.
The dynamic fullback suffered serious ligament damage in his ankle in a tackle in the opening minutes of his team's 57-10 win over Biloela at Browne Park on Saturday night.
Coach Kane Hardy said it was very disappointing for Crough to be injured on the eve of finals, given he had been an integral part of the team's second-place finish.
He said under-20s fullback Harlem Russell would likely fill the void.
Minor premiers Yeppoon capped their unbeaten season with a 42-16 win over Emu Park, who edged Biloela for fourth place on for and against.
Rockhampton Brothers ended their regular season with a 76-4 thumping of Fitzroy/Gracemere.
Yeppoon will play Norths in Sunday's preliminary final, while reigning champions Brothers take on Emu Park in the elimination final.
Hardy said he and his players were primed for finals footy.
"This is it, it's game on," he said.
"The season is done and dusted so it's a new competition now.
"This is what you train for and what you want to play so we're excited."
Hardy said while Norths were "definitely not at their best" on Saturday, key players were finding form at the right time including five-eighth Caleb Tull and back rower Tyson White.
He said defence would be the focus for Norths as they prepared for their showdown with Yeppoon, as would containing their star hooker Dean Blackman.
"They're leading the comp for a reason. They're going to be very hard to beat so we've just got to worry about doing the little things right," he said.
"Defensively, we've got to be a lot better and that's what we'll be working on this week.
"We've also got to make sure we're not turning the ball over. If you give them too much ball, with the strikepower they've got across the field, they can blow you away in the space of 10 minutes."
Hardy said hooker Darcy Davey would be key for Norths, as would experienced front rower Matt Jarvis, who was getting better each week and was set for an epic battle with his opposite number Gavin Hiscox.
RESULTS
- Men: Yeppoon 42 d Emu Park 16, Rockhampton Brothers 76 d Fitzroy/Gracemere 4, Norths 57 d Biloela 10
- Women: Rockhampton Brothers 34 d Norths 6, Yeppoon 68 d Fitzroy/Gracemere 0
A-GRADE MEN
Yeppoon 29
Norths 24
Rockhampton Brothers 21
Emu Park 12
Biloela 12
Woorabinda 8
Fitzroy/Gracemere 2
A-GRADE WOMEN'S LADDER
Rockhampton Brothers 27
Yeppoon 26
Emu Park 19
Norths 10
Fitzroy/Gracemere 8