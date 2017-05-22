Our Biggest Morning Tea in the Tweed

PEOPLE from around the country are putting their kettles on and baking scones for the Cancer Council's Biggest Morning Tea.

With many events being hosted around the country, Murwillumbah resident Maureen Jacobs is inviting anyone interested to join her morning tea at the Mountain View Retirement Village.

"It's a gold coin donation to come in the door and a beautiful morning tea will be provided,” Ms Jacobs said.

"Last year we got about 45-50 people attend and we're hoping for that amount again, if not more.”

Having dealt with cancer in the past, Ms Jacobs said it was important to continue to show support for the Cancer Council.

"I lost a beautiful niece to ovarian cancer six years ago,” she said.

"It's amazing how many different types of cancer there are.”

Ms Jacobs said there will be plenty of raffles on the day and she wanted to thank everyone who has already donated.

"The response has been absolutely lovely,” she said.

"People have been so lovely especially after the floods, they've been donating to our raffles.

"There's plenty of things to win, including vouchers for chemist cosmetic, dress shops and hair saloons.”

Meanwhile, Top Dog Academy owner Rhonda Robinson said she's going to be hosting a morning tea fit for everyone, including dogs.

"Unlike the majority of morning teas for the Cancer Council, this morning tea is for humans and dogs and donations will be split between the Cancer Council and the Australian Animal Cancer Foundation,” Ms Robinson said.

"It is recognised that both humans and animals will all benefit from a cure regardless of the organisation who is successful in finding one.

"The event asks for a small donation providing sausages for the dogs, steak and rissole sandwiches.”