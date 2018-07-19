Our chefs compete against state's best

HOT STUFF: Twin Towns chefs Lloyd Cremer and Brad Edwards competed against the state's best licensed clubs chefs .

HOT STUFF: Twin Towns chefs Lloyd Cremer and Brad Edwards competed against the state's best licensed clubs chefs . Scott Powick

CHEFS from clubs across the state came together in Sydney last month to battle it out in the industry's most prestigious cooking competition.

Twin Towns chefs Lloyd Cremer and Brad Edwards joined Seagulls chefs Juan Hernandez and Courtney Lewis to represent the Tweed region in "Chef's Table”.

The Masterchef-style cook-off saw 82 chefs from 42 clubs open mystery boxes and showcase their skills using the ingredients provided in a race against the clock.

Mr Cremer said he was "a bit nervy” going into the competition but it was "lots of fun”.

"We had to do a three-course menu with the ingredients and cook and present five plates of each course, it was a bit of a challenge” he said.

"There was a lot of good competition, the Clubs NSW chefs are definitely getting stronger year after year and club food is definitely trying to evolve.”

After serving up entrees including pan-seared Asian flank steak and lime-raspberry panna cotta, Mr Cremer said all of the chefs will fly back to Sydney on July 30 to find out who the final winner will be.