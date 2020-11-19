Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bishop Tim Harris says church’s crediblty is shot after child abuse
Bishop Tim Harris says church’s crediblty is shot after child abuse
News

‘Our credibility’s shot’: Bishop’s plea for redemption

by SAM FLANAGAN
19th Nov 2020 1:44 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The head of the Catholic Church in Townsville has declared their "credibility is shot" after more child sex offences have come to air, though he has vowed he is doing everything in his power to ensure history never repeats itself.

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Townsville Tim Harris said he was horrified to read of further charges for former Townsville priest Neville Joseph Creen.

"Words don't describe how I really feel. It's a sense of horror that this manifested itself in the 60s, 70s, and 80s," Bishop Harris said.

"Let's be honest, he's got a history and it's been well documented.

"It's a terrible, sad history and one I'm constantly reflecting on because his name and more victims keep coming up.

letterspromo
Townsville Bishop Tim Harris. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Townsville Bishop Tim Harris. Picture: Zak Simmonds

"It's a situation we can't hide, I have continual concern he's harmed so many people over a period of time."

Since taking over as the Bishop for the Townsville Diocese three and a half years ago, Bishop Harris has tirelessly crusaded to cultivate a safe environment at the church.

He said he will never give up the good fight.

"I've always tried to encourage victims to come forward," he said.

"I don't want history to repeat itself. We can't go there again, we can't repeat what happened in the 60s, 70s and 80s.

Townsville Bishop Tim Harris has called for the remaining five Bali Nine prisoners to be released. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Townsville Bishop Tim Harris has called for the remaining five Bali Nine prisoners to be released. Picture: Zak Simmonds

"I want to run a discourse that's on the front foot and puts in structures that make our church a safer place.

"Once we get a case we jump on it immediately. We encourage people to report it to the police and we take it further. No stone is left unturned.

"The church's credibility is already shot. To recover from this is going to take a long time.

"We have to do more than pray for the victims, we have to put our money where our mouth is and support them.

"I apologise to everybody. We're doing what we can."

Originally published as 'Our credibility's shot': Bishop's passionate plea for redemption

More Stories

catholic priest child sex scandal church scandal editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MYSTERY DEATH: Investigation launched into suspicious death

        Premium Content MYSTERY DEATH: Investigation launched into suspicious death

        News POLICE have begun an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident to determine how and where Ms Britton sustained her injuries.

        Homicide probe into suspicious death of mum

        Premium Content Homicide probe into suspicious death of mum

        Crime Woman described as “a beautiful mother and friend”

        House-moving buddy choked until he ‘turned red’, court told

        Premium Content House-moving buddy choked until he ‘turned red’, court told

        Crime The man became irate when he was told to respect his mother

        Tweed Heads rapper claims prestigious music award

        Premium Content Tweed Heads rapper claims prestigious music award

        News THE POPULAR musician capped his year with a debut album and plenty of accolades.