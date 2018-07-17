Our fairway ladies

IT'S A HIT: Ladies are hitting the Coolangatta and Tweed Heads Golf Club in record numbers, with the club's new nine-hole golf program, led by teaching professional Julie Powell, proving popular.

A NEW nine-hole competition has lady golfers flocking Coolangatta and Tweed Heads Golf Club in something of a Tuesday morning renaissance at the club.

The trend is part of a wider boon for the club, with population growth in the region around Kingscliff, Pottsville and Cabarita attracting more people to the game of golf in the area.

Whether they're new to the area or not, the club believes golfers are hitting the course for the first time to meet new people, form new friendships and combine social life with exercise.

Led by teaching pro Julie Powell, women like Chris Wood, Trish Collins, Fiona McConnell, Liz Olson, Patsy Kirkland, Madeleine Molenaar and Tracie Ebsworth are loving social golf at Coolangatta and Tweed Heads Golf Club. Scott Powick

The kicker is they get to walk one of the most beautiful courses on the coast. Julie Powell, one of the five teaching professionals at the club, also has plenty to do with the increasing numbers.

Powell, who runs classes for all levels, from absolute beginners to regular club players, has always had the belief that nine-hole golf should be promoted more, especially these days when everyone seems to be time poor.

"Traditionally, golf has always been an 18-hole game which usually takes around four to four and a half hours,” Powell said.

"I find many people don't want to spend that much time on the one activity. Playing nine-holes over two hours allows time for all the other things you might want to fit into your day.”

The club has recently introduced a nine-hole competition for ladies on a Tuesday morning open to anyone. Even if you're not a member anywhere and don't have a handicap, according to Powell, the ladies will make you feel welcome.

"Ladies who come to my classes tell their friends or neighbour or sister and its great to see so many ladies getting started and enjoying it so much,” she said.

"Golf can be serious and competitive or as relaxed and casual as you like.”

The club will soon be introducing a nine-hole competition on Sunday afternoons, which like the ladies nine-hole Tuesday comp will be open to men and women.

Powell will also host an introductory day on Sunday, July 22 geared towards new golfers, male or female, who are keen to play social golf. For further information text 0411 329 368 or email jjpowell56@gmail.com.