Our most a-peeling Banana Queen crowned for a new year

2018 Rotary Club of Murwillumbah Central Queen Tianna Senti with her friend Sarah-Jane Guinea who was crowned the 2018 Banana Queen. Contributed

THE Queens have been crowned, Banana Jim's gone back to his float and the yellow decorations have all been packed away.

Organisers of this year's Banana Festival are already thinking ahead to the 64th instalment of the event next year after a successful weekend of festivities delivered in spades.

Carrying on a long-held tradition, residents packed the streets of Murwillumbah for this year's Banana Festival parade, 25 Aug 2018 Nikki Todd

Festival organiser Carol Mudge said she was pleased with this year's turnout, despite the rain which kept crowds away on Friday night.

"Both days were very sucessful,” Ms Mudge said.

"Friday night's rain just before the carnival caused great confusion within the community, many thinking we would cancel. Of course our predictions that it would be nothing more than showers proved correct and the show went on with good crowds especially at the ride's end of the street, with children, and parents, enjoying the $2 rides all evening.

"Our Street Parade on Saturday had a wonderful turn out. We had threatening skies but our small, but colourful parade went ahead successfully and we traversed our way to the Showground where numbers swelled to watch Jake and the Cadillacs perform and to see who would win the crowns.”

Banana Queen 2017 Billie Goodsell enjoys her last wave as she prepares to hand over the crown. Nikki Todd

Sarah-Jane Guinea - whose family are long-time farmers of the Tweed Valley - was crowned the 2018 Tweed Valley Banana Festival Queen. (*See full list of winners below).

"It was a surprise and quite exciting. We all had so much fun and raised a fair bit of money for two great charities,” said Ms Guinea, 20, a sales associate at Ray White Rural Murwillumbah.

Ms Mudge said the fundraiser entrants had raised $10,000 for charity, to be split equally between Tweed Palliative Support & Wedgetail Retreat and RDA Riding for the Disabled.

"We are very proud of all the entrants and their families efforts,” she said.

Mascot Banana Jim leads the queen entrants aboard the banana float at the 2018 Banana Festival Parade. Nikki Todd

Ms Mudge said planning for next year's festival - which collapsed in 2017 following the shock withdrawal of sponsorship by the Rotary Club of Murwillumbah - was already underway.

"Planning for next year's festival has already begun and people with marketing, web design and event management skills would be a great assest to us in our planning stages,” she said.

Anyone interested in joining in the committee is urged to contact them on tvbananafestival@gmail.com