Our most a-peeling Banana Queen crowned for a new year
THE Queens have been crowned, Banana Jim's gone back to his float and the yellow decorations have all been packed away.
Organisers of this year's Banana Festival are already thinking ahead to the 64th instalment of the event next year after a successful weekend of festivities delivered in spades.
Festival organiser Carol Mudge said she was pleased with this year's turnout, despite the rain which kept crowds away on Friday night.
"Both days were very sucessful,” Ms Mudge said.
"Friday night's rain just before the carnival caused great confusion within the community, many thinking we would cancel. Of course our predictions that it would be nothing more than showers proved correct and the show went on with good crowds especially at the ride's end of the street, with children, and parents, enjoying the $2 rides all evening.
"Our Street Parade on Saturday had a wonderful turn out. We had threatening skies but our small, but colourful parade went ahead successfully and we traversed our way to the Showground where numbers swelled to watch Jake and the Cadillacs perform and to see who would win the crowns.”
Sarah-Jane Guinea - whose family are long-time farmers of the Tweed Valley - was crowned the 2018 Tweed Valley Banana Festival Queen. (*See full list of winners below).
"It was a surprise and quite exciting. We all had so much fun and raised a fair bit of money for two great charities,” said Ms Guinea, 20, a sales associate at Ray White Rural Murwillumbah.
Ms Mudge said the fundraiser entrants had raised $10,000 for charity, to be split equally between Tweed Palliative Support & Wedgetail Retreat and RDA Riding for the Disabled.
"We are very proud of all the entrants and their families efforts,” she said.
Ms Mudge said planning for next year's festival - which collapsed in 2017 following the shock withdrawal of sponsorship by the Rotary Club of Murwillumbah - was already underway.
"Planning for next year's festival has already begun and people with marketing, web design and event management skills would be a great assest to us in our planning stages,” she said.
Anyone interested in joining in the committee is urged to contact them on tvbananafestival@gmail.com
- 2018 Tweed Valley Banana Festival Queen: Sarah-Jane Guinea
- 2018 Miss Tweed Valley: Hannah Mudge
- 2018 Miss Personality: Eloise Edmed
- 2018 Teen Queen: Jordana Setchel-Teamo
- 2018 Senior Princess: Lillian Grant
- 2018 Junior Princess: Isabel Swift-Devine
- 2018 Prince: Joshua Hawkins
- Best Float keeping in Festival theme: Lifebridge
- Best Queen Float: Apex Club of Murwillumbah -Hannah Mudge
- Best Comic or Novel Float in theme: Possum Preschool
- Best School Float: St Josephs Primary Sth Murwillumbah