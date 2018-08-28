Menu
Login
2018 Rotary Club of Murwillumbah Central Queen Tianna Senti with her friend Sarah-Jane Guinea who was crowned the 2018 Banana Queen.
2018 Rotary Club of Murwillumbah Central Queen Tianna Senti with her friend Sarah-Jane Guinea who was crowned the 2018 Banana Queen. Contributed
Community

Our most a-peeling Banana Queen crowned for a new year

by Nikki Todd and Tania Phillips
28th Aug 2018 6:11 PM

THE Queens have been crowned, Banana Jim's gone back to his float and the yellow decorations have all been packed away.

Organisers of this year's Banana Festival are already thinking ahead to the 64th instalment of the event next year after a successful weekend of festivities delivered in spades.

Carrying on a long-held tradition, residents packed the streets of Murwillumbah for this year's Banana Festival parade, 25 Aug 2018
Carrying on a long-held tradition, residents packed the streets of Murwillumbah for this year's Banana Festival parade, 25 Aug 2018 Nikki Todd

Festival organiser Carol Mudge said she was pleased with this year's turnout, despite the rain which kept crowds away on Friday night.

"Both days were very sucessful,” Ms Mudge said.

"Friday night's rain just before the carnival caused great confusion within the community, many thinking we would cancel. Of course our predictions that it would be nothing more than showers proved correct and the show went on with good crowds especially at the ride's end of the street, with children, and parents, enjoying the $2 rides all evening.　

"Our Street Parade on Saturday had a wonderful turn out. We had threatening skies but our small, but colourful parade went ahead successfully and we traversed our way to the Showground where numbers swelled to watch Jake and the Cadillacs perform and to see who would win the crowns.”

Banana Queen 2017 Billie Goodsell enjoys her last wave as she prepares to hand over the crown.
Banana Queen 2017 Billie Goodsell enjoys her last wave as she prepares to hand over the crown. Nikki Todd

Sarah-Jane Guinea - whose family are long-time farmers of the Tweed Valley - was crowned the 2018 Tweed Valley Banana Festival Queen. (*See full list of winners below).

"It was a surprise and quite exciting. We all had so much fun and raised a fair bit of money for two great charities,” said Ms Guinea, 20, a sales associate at Ray White Rural Murwillumbah.

Ms Mudge said the fundraiser entrants had raised $10,000 for charity, to be split equally between Tweed Palliative Support & Wedgetail Retreat and RDA Riding for the Disabled.

"We are very proud of all the entrants and their families efforts,” she said.

Mascot Banana Jim leads the queen entrants aboard the banana float at the 2018 Banana Festival Parade.
Mascot Banana Jim leads the queen entrants aboard the banana float at the 2018 Banana Festival Parade. Nikki Todd

Ms Mudge said planning for next year's festival - which collapsed in 2017 following the shock withdrawal of sponsorship by the Rotary Club of Murwillumbah - was already underway.

"Planning for next year's festival has already begun and people with marketing, web design and event management skills would be a great assest to us in our planning stages,” she said.

Anyone interested in joining in the committee is urged to contact them on tvbananafestival@gmail.com

  • 2018 Tweed Valley Banana Festival Queen: Sarah-Jane Guinea
  • 2018 Miss Tweed Valley: Hannah Mudge
  • 2018 Miss Personality: Eloise Edmed
  • 2018 Teen Queen: Jordana Setchel-Teamo
  • 2018 Senior Princess: Lillian Grant　
  • 2018 Junior Princess: Isabel Swift-Devine
  • 2018 Prince: Joshua Hawkins
  • Best Float keeping in Festival theme: Lifebridge
  • Best Queen Float: Apex Club of Murwillumbah -Hannah Mudge
  • Best Comic or Novel Float in theme: Possum Preschool
  • Best School Float: St Josephs Primary Sth Murwillumbah
banana queens tweed valley banana festival
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Footy's greatest choose Tweed

    Footy's greatest choose Tweed

    Sport Can Casuarina become a destination hub for the sports elite?

    Tweed drug deaths increase by 163 per cent: Report

    Tweed drug deaths increase by 163 per cent: Report

    Health New data shows prescription drugs have become "hidden epidemic”.

    WATCH: Tweed teen's pro debut to hit national airwaves

    WATCH: Tweed teen's pro debut to hit national airwaves

    Sport Watch this sneak peak ahead of local's TV fight this week.

    Tweed water business recognised as a community champion

    Tweed water business recognised as a community champion

    Business Yaru Water wins 2018 Coles Supplier Award

    Local Partners