OUR SAY: Podcast to honour Cowper tragedy

The scene that many from the Clarence Valley will never forget. The Cowper Bus crash which occurred in the early hours of October 20, 1989. The Daily Examiner Archives

THE first time I heard about the Cowper bus tragedy was only last year. I had been asked to write a story about the 29th anniversary of a "big crash", not realising the gravity of what that actually meant.

Within a few minutes of interviewing former first responder Bryan Robins about his experience of the crash, it became obvious there was more to this story than a simple remembrance piece every October.

And yet, for the last three decades, the story itself has been quietly slipping from the nation's consciousness. While some in the Clarence community would be relieved to see it lost forever, and that's understandable when the mere mention of the word Cowper triggers overwhelming emotions in many people.

But the greater tragedy here is forgetting its profound significance in both Australia's and the Clarence Valley's history.

To preserve the memory of those involved and immortalise its significance in Australian history, from The Daily Examiner comes a new podcast that investigates what happened on that day and the many issues it exposed in its wake.

We are humbled to have been given the rare opportunity to speak with those who were there that day.

Now, we are inviting anyone connected to this story that would like to contribute to the podcast project to please get in touch with us.