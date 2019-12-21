Menu
REMEMBERING MASON: Friends and family members wrote memories and messages to Mason before lighting them on fire at the Dalby PCYC touch football grounds.
News

‘Our superhero’: Family says goodbye to teen after death

Meg Gannon
20th Dec 2019 5:00 PM | Updated: 21st Dec 2019 1:00 AM
FRIENDS and family of Mason Barrett have described the 15-year-old as "compassionate", "kind", "funny", and shared how much they will miss their "superhero" after his tragic passing last week.

But for Mason's stepdad Anthony Ingram he'll simply miss talking to him every day.

Mason's family and friends gathered together at Dalby PCYC to say their final goodbyes to their "superhero" and share fond memories of their short, but valuable time with the teen.

Mason passed away suddenly last week from meningitis that was only detected

Mason had complained about having a pain in his back just days before his death.

He stopped breathing when he lay down for a nap next to his stepdad.

 

Mason's step-father Anthony Ingram.
Mr Ingram told News it had been a hard week for the family.

"I'm getting there I guess," he said.

Attendees wore burgundy ribbons for meningitis awareness, and were gifted with a collage of photos of Mason as a keepsake.

Mason's aunt, Cynthia Ingram, lead the ceremony with a touching speech highlighting just a few key memories she had with her nephew.

"From the day I met Mason I instantly knew he had a big heart filled with love, compassion and gratitude," she said.

"Over the years I saw him support his friends and family members through whatever they were going through.

"I saw him always there for his siblings regardless of the silly fights they would have from time to time."

 

Guests took to the touch football field at the PCYC to set fire to slips of paper they used to write memories and messages to Mason.

Mason was cremated the morning of the service.

 

