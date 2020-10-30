Our top 5 most storm impacted towns and suburbs revealed

AS more people begin to suffer from “storm stress” and worry that severe weather events are becoming more frequent, NRMA Insurance has revealed its top five most storm affected towns or suburbs in the Richmond-Tweed region.

Indeed, for our region the top five became a top six, as two places, Goonellabah and Byron Bay, tied for second.

The data, based on claims for the 2019-20 financial year, was released today and revealed the top five most impacted suburbs/towns in the Richmond-Tweed region were:

1. Banora Point

2. Bryon Bay + Goonellabah (equal)

3. Lennox Head

4. Casino

5. Ocean Shores

NRMA Insurance’s findings were also released with the results of community research conducted this month with data from just over 1000 NSW residents.

It revealed 85% say they experience “storm stress”, with the top three areas of concern being potential damage to homes (53%), the ability to drive safely in difficult conditions (40%) and potential damage to vehicles (38%)

In addition, two-thirds (62%) of NSW residents are worried severe weather such as storms are becoming more frequent and intense.

Surprisingly, as we are in the midst of the storm season on the Northern Rivers, NRMA research suggests just 35% of residents have recently taken steps to prepare. This means more than 1.3 million NSW households may be unprepared for severe weather this summer.

The Northern Rivers didn’t make the top 10 most storm-affected regions in NSW in 2019-20. They included:

1. Central Northern Sydney (e.g. The Hills District and Hornsby) – 12.7% of all storm claims

2. St George and Sutherland Shire – 11.6% of all storm claims

3. North Western Sydney (e.g. Blacktown and Penrith) – 9.6% of all storm claims

4. The Central Coast – 7.3% of all storm claims

5. Newcastle and The Hunter – 6.1% of all storm claims

6. South-West Sydney (e.g. Fairfield-Liverpool) – 5.7% of all storm claims

7. The Northern Beaches (e.g. Manly and Dee Why) – 5.5% of all storm claims

8. Mid-North Coast (e.g. Coffs Harbour, Taree, Kempsey) – 5% of all storm claims

9. Wollongong and Illawarra – 4.8% of all storm claims

10. Lower North Shore (e.g. Mosman, Ryde and Willoughby) – 4.6% of all claims