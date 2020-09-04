Outback fashion brand honours inspirational rural women

AN OUTBACK Queensland fashion label has created a new collection of shirts honouring inspirational women from the bush.

The collection features Rockhampton local and editor of Graziher magazine, Claire Dunne.

Antola Trading has released eight new female shirts as part of its latest collection - all named after women which founder Alicia McClymont believes are doing inspirational and exciting things in rural Australia.

"As a woman who's lived most of my life in Outback Queensland, I wanted to shine a light on some of the amazing women who contribute to the agricultural industry and inspire the next generation of women interested in rural industries," she said.

The eight women chosen as namesakes for the shirts represent agricultural professions that have moved beyond traditional farming methods, from politics and finance to publishing, start-ups and entrepreneurialism.

Head of Agribusiness at the Suncorp Group, April Cavanagh.

"There is a story behind every shirt we design at Antola where we aim to share the varied opportunities and experiences available for women in primary industries with our readers," Ms McClymont said.

"As well as advocating women in these roles, we provide clothing needed to fulfil them, all while looking great and expressing your personal style at the same time," Alicia said.

Grace Brennan, the woman behind the very successful Buy From The Bush movement, highlighted how many rural women were earning "off-farm" income outside the traditional agricultural income streams, crucial in supporting families during tough economic periods.

"Buy From The Bush is really putting women's creativity on display, and revealing the women doing side hustles to generate income. We're seeing so many amazing women doing inspirational things to support their farm during unfavourable seasons," Ms Brennan said.

April Cavanagh, head of agribusiness at Suncorp Group, said she was excited to be part of the line-up of women who had inspired Antola's latest collection.

"As a woman in what is traditionally seen as a male dominated industry, having confidence in yourself is important. I am so honoured to be involved in Antola Trading's Shirt Stories campaign that supports women to confidently be themselves. Their latest collection of beautifully designed work shirts celebrates women in the ag industry and are sure to brighten up your day," Ms Cavanagh said.

"We are so proud to share these stories, as well as to be a part of such a vibrant and ambitious community of rural women," Ms McClymont said.

"Whether you're two or 82 these shirts along with all our products, are created strong and stylish, just like the people who wear them."

National Farmers' Federation's Fiona Simson

Women honoured in the collection, include:

1. Grace Brennan, Founder of Buy From The Bush, Warren, NSW

2. April Cavanagh, Head of Agribusiness at Suncorp Group, Toowoomba, QLD

3. Fiona Simson, President at National Farmers' Federation, Gunnedah, NSW

4. Jessica Fealy, Blue Sky Produce (family farming enterprise), Mareeba, QLD

5. Hannah Marriott, Victorian sheep farmer and a 2014 Nuffield Australia Farming Scholar, Greta, VIC

6. Natalie Sommerville Managing Director Windjara Ag, Spalding, SA

7. Claire Dunne, Editor and Creator of Graziher magazine, Rockhampton, QLD / New Zealand

8. Sylvie Fulwood, farmer's daughter, Southern Brook, WA