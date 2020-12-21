OUTBREAK SLOWS: 15 new cases in Sydney as restrictions start

NSW has recorded 15 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hour reporting period.

The locally acquired cases are all linked to the Avalon cluster. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says more than 38,000 people came forward for testing.

It comes after the state recorded 30 new coronavirus cases yesterday, of which 28 were linked to the Northern Beaches cluster while two were under investigation.

Authorities have issued a late night health warning for locations across Sydney as a mad rush to exit the city ramps up today.

Sydney Airport was packed with travellers overnight as people rushed to flee the city. As of Sunday midnight, all states and territories have moved to restrict their borders from NSW residents travelling from Greater Sydney.

Meanwhile, NSW Health announced a new raft of venues that had been visited by confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Several venues outside the northern beaches area were included such as a Paddington nail salon, Cronulla Mall and a cafe in Darling Point, along with new venues in the area such as Manly Skiff Club and Donny's Bar.

Shoppers at Warringah Mall and passengers on bus route 199 on certain days have also been warned to get tested and isolate until a negative result is received.

The federal health minister Greg Hunt says he is "almost certain" that cases will rise in Sydney today as authorities race to save Christmas.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian warned of stricter restrictions, including on family gatherings, by Wednesday if case numbers kept rising.

All other states and territories including Queensland, Victoria, the Northern Territory and Australian Capital Territory have changed their border restrictions.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Queenslanders who have visited Greater Sydney have until 1am Tuesday to return.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews also declared "red zones" in NSW, barring residents from Greater Sydney and the Central Coast from entering the state in a press conference on Sunday afternoon.

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall announced a "hard border" between anyone from the northern beaches area.

Western Australia also reinstated its hard border with NSW from midnight Saturday.