Driver outrage over ‘ridiculous’ $112 fine over obscure rule

A MAN was left furious after he parked at a service station to get a pie only to return to his car and receive a very strange ticket.

Ben Judd was on his way to work in Woollahra in Sydney's eastern suburbs, on Friday morning when he decided to run into the store and get some breakfast.

"Upon arriving back to my car I was greeted with a lovely breath test and random drug test, both came back negative," he wrote on Facebook.

"The officer then picked on my LED light bar which is installed correctly so he had nothing once again."

But it didn't end there, with Mr Judd left shocked when the officer handed him a $112 fine for leaving the windows of the car down and the door unlocked.

The driver claimed he had never heard of the obscure rule. Picture: Ben Judd

"The officer also told me if he saw me again he was going to pull me over, even though I was doing nothing wrong to start with," he claimed.

"Revenue raising at its finest …

"Thoughts? Is that even a law?"

Many people were just as confused as Mr Judd, with commenters encouraging him to fight the fine.

"I'm actually so furious for you dude. I cannot believe that they would fine you for that," one person wrote.

"That's ridiculous while at a petrol station," another said.

Another added: "I think you have grounds to fight that."

However, even though it is an obscure law, it is an offence to leave a car unlocked with the windows down.

One Facebook user pointed this out to Mr Judd, adding that it was probably the "sh***est" rule in the book.

"It's your own fault if your sh*t gets stolen, why do they need to fine for it," they wrote.

Leaving the engine on or not removing the ignition key while the car is unattended can also result in a fine.