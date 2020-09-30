Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Police investigating alleged koala cruelty video
Crime

OUTRAGE: Grafton police investigate koala video

Adam Hourigan
28th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

COFFS/Clarence police are investigating reports of animal cruelty towards a koala shown in a Snapchat video.

The video, which circulated across social media this weekend, appears to show a koala being let out of a bag before allegedly being kicked and punched by unidentified people.

Across the bottom of the video, a caption reads "Weekend Vibes".

The video has shocked many who saw it on social media, with calls for it to be reported to be police and RSPCA.

Grafton Police Station officer-in-charge Chief Inspector Jo Reid said they had been alerted to the video of the incident which they believed to have occurred in the Lilydale area.

A still from a Snapchat video police are investigating claims of cruelty to a koala
A still from a Snapchat video police are investigating claims of cruelty to a koala

"We are looking into an allegation involving a koala in a Snapchat some time (Saturday) night," she said.

"The video is pretty poor quality, but we are trying to ascertain what's involved and identify the people in it.

"We are working with the RSPCA to see if any offences have been committed."

Anyone with information relating to the video is urged to contact Grafton police or Crimestoppers.

More Stories

animal cruelty case coffs clarence police koala snapchat
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Don’t want him near me’: Woman revealed fears before death

        Premium Content ‘Don’t want him near me’: Woman revealed fears before death

        News A TWEED Heads man is accused of fatally stabbing his ex-partner 36 to 37 times in 2018.

        Crowds of 50 people turning up to fight for rentals

        Premium Content Crowds of 50 people turning up to fight for rentals

        News It's getting harder and harder to get a rental property

        Four men to defend charges laid after ‘freedom’ protest

        Premium Content Four men to defend charges laid after ‘freedom’ protest

        Crime One of the accused “technically didn’t agree” to his bail conditions

        Man charged after woman allegedly stabbed in head

        Premium Content Man charged after woman allegedly stabbed in head

        Crime A man has been arrested and charged after a domestic-related stabbing