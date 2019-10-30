Outrage over new Netflix feature

The Netflix app on Android has given some users the option to speed up shows. Picture: Alastair Pike / AFP

NETFLIX has sparked outrage with a new binge-watch feature that speeds shows up by 50 per cent.

The Sun reports the streaming giant has allowed some subscribers to speed up or slow down playback on its Android app, a move first noted by Android Police.

App users can binge on their favourite shows at speeds of 0.5x, 0.75x, 1.0x, 1.25x or 1.5x in a similar way that podcast and audiobook apps allow people to consume its contents.

However, the new feature was quickly slammed by big names in the TV and movie industry, with Knocked Up and This is 40 director Judd Apatow tweeting: "No @Netflix no. Don't make me have to call every director and show creator on Earth to fight you on this.

"Save me the time. I will win but it will take a ton of time. Don't f**k with our timing.

"We give you nice things. Leave them as they were intended to be seen."

Meanwhile, Aaron Paul, who is currently starring in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie on Netflix, tweeted: "Stop … There is NO WAY @netflix will move forward with this.

"That would mean they are completely taking control of everyone else's art and destroying it. Netflix is far better than that. Am I right Netflix?"

Ant-Man director Peyton Reed added: "This is a terrible idea, and I and every director I know will fight against it."

Fellow director Peter Ramsey, who was at the helm of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, agreed, writing in a scathing tweet: "Do 'customers' want to eat or have sex 1.5x faster too? Are they right? Does everything have to be designed for the laziest and most tasteless?"

In response, Netflix released a statement insisting the new speed feature was just being tested … for now.

"We're always experimenting with new ways to help members use Netflix," a spokesman said. "This test makes it possible to vary the speed at which people watch shows on their mobiles. As with any test, it may not become a permanent feature on Netflix."

Netflix vice-president Keela Robison defended the test and said: "It's a feature that has long been available on DVD players - and has been frequently requested by our members.

"We've been sensitive to creator concerns and haven't included bigger screens, in particular, TVs, in this test … whether we introduce these features for everyone at some point will depend on the feedback we receive."

