Outriggers and tennis boosted with federal funding

NEW CANOE: Richmond MP Justine Elliot announces $12,000 in funding for the Tweed Coast Outriggers.
NEW CANOE: Richmond MP Justine Elliot announces $12,000 in funding for the Tweed Coast Outriggers. Contributed

THE Tweed Coast Outriggers will soon be able to purchase a new OC6 canoe, thanks to $12,000 in Federal funding announced this week.

Richmond MP Justine Elliot announced the grant, made available through the Federal Government's Stronger Communities Programme, this week.

"I congratulate Tweed Coast Outriggers on this important project. They will match the federal funding of $12,000 bringing the total value of the project to $24,000 for the new OC6 canoe,” she said.

"The project will allow the club to purchase a new OC6 canoe and meet the additional cost of delivery, fit out, maintenance and storage.

"This purchase will have benefits for the whole community through increased access to our local waterways.

"These activities promote a healthy lifestyle and are suitable for young and old alike. This family-based club has a strong social base catering for all levels of fitness.

"Our local Stronger Communities Programme delivers funding across the Richmond electorate for small capital grants supporting projects that will contribute to the vibrancy and viability of our region.”

Later in the week, Mrs Elliot delivered further good news to members of the Pottsville Beach Tennis Club.

The club will receive $2500 to upgrade their kitchen facilities, including the installation of new shelving and cupboard space.

"This increased storage space is vital for the club to provide a healthier, safer and more secure environment to manage food preparation for social gatherings,” Mrs Elliot said.

"Improved facilities will encourage greater use which will further enhance social benefits for club members.”

