Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Ovation of the Seas docks in Sydney after a traumatic trip to New Zealand. Picture: Perry Duffin
The Ovation of the Seas docks in Sydney after a traumatic trip to New Zealand. Picture: Perry Duffin
News

Cruise ship makes sad return to Sydney after NZ blast

by Nick Hansen
16th Dec 2019 6:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Ovation of the Seas cruise liner has arrived back in Sydney Harbour a week after the New Zealand volcano which killed and critically injured a shore party of its passengers.

The luxury ship pulled into Circular Quay's overseas passenger terminal just before 6am.

The Ovation of the Seas docks in Sydney after a traumatic trip to New Zealand. Picture: Perry Duffin
The Ovation of the Seas docks in Sydney after a traumatic trip to New Zealand. Picture: Perry Duffin

Hundreds of the holiday-makers who had to learn a cohort of fellow 24 Australian passengers had either died or been serious burnt when the White Island volcano erupted came onto their balconies as the vessel docked.

More to come

More Stories

Show More
editors picks nz ovation of the seas volcano eruption white island

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Airport precinct receives major boost with new facility

        premium_icon Airport precinct receives major boost with new facility

        Business Childcare on the southern Gold Coast and border area has received a major boost with the opening of a new facility in the Gold Coast Airport business precinct

        High-tech bin to clean up Tweed River

        premium_icon High-tech bin to clean up Tweed River

        Environment Tweed Marina will be the first in the shire to have a Seabin installed designed to...

        Persistence pays off for Parkinson’s supporter

        premium_icon Persistence pays off for Parkinson’s supporter

        Health The announcement comes as a relief for people diagnosed with the “insidious...

        Freak storm a ‘one in a 100 year’ event

        premium_icon Freak storm a ‘one in a 100 year’ event

        Weather ‘One in a 100 year’ storm dumps 120mm in an hour