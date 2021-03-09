Menu
Firefighters have extinguished a fire at a recycling plant overnight.
Recycling plant fire takes25 firefighters to be put out

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
9th Mar 2021 8:34 AM
A fire at a recycling plant in Chinderah overnight has taken twenty-five firefighters to be extinguished.

A New South Wales Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said five crews were called to attend the scene on Ozone St at 10.20pm Monday night.

She said on route crews noticed "large volumes of smoke" issuing from an industrial building.

On arrival firefighters found two bays that measured 10 x 3 x 20m on fire.

She said the fire was extinguished and crews left the scene by 12.40am.

It is unknown how this fire started.

